Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Eigelberger works at
Locations
-
1
John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 933-0984
-
2
Women's Cancer Center of the East Bay400 Taylor Blvd Ste 103, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Directions (925) 215-1149
-
3
Walnut Creek Surgical Associates130 La Casa Via Ste 211, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (614) 293-8704
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Eigelberger. She is absolutely wonderful. Not only did she work her tail off to squeeze in my surgery when I needed it to happen but she called me on her vacation to give me test results. Everything she told me from the first day was exactly how it turned out, no surprises. She was nothing but professional, and kind and patient giving me all the time I needed to ask questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Eigelberger.
About Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316036387
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
