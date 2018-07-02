Overview

Dr. Monica Dweck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Dweck works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.