Dr. Monica Dweck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Dweck works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Divine Home Care Agency
    300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 210-6000
  2. 2
    The New York Eye & Ear Infirmary Ophthalmology Associates PC
    218 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 02, 2018
    One of the best eye doctors. Very attentive explains everything.
    Reyes Martinez — Jul 02, 2018
    About Dr. Monica Dweck, MD

