Dr. Monica Dragoman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Dragoman works at PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF NEW YORK CITY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.