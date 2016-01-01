Dr. Monica Dragoman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragoman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Dragoman, MD
Dr. Monica Dragoman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York26 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1639120835
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
