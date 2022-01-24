Dr. Monica Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Desai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Houston Methodist Oncology Partners18400 Katy Fwy Ste 670, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8521
Katy1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 340, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-2757Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If the ratings went way beyond 5, I would choose it, for I cannot imagine anyone not selecting the highest rating available. Over four years ago, of being diagnosed with breast cancer Dr. Desai has demonstrated her advanced medical knowledge, highest professionalism, greatest concern for my well-being, answering every question or concern, communicating with me with care and interest in my feelings, as my fears of cancer, at times, were scaring me. I have and will always recommend her to those looking for an oncologist who truly cares about her patients, with her kind personality offering so much hope, as she medically works to help her patients.
About Dr. Monica Desai, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
