Dr. Monica Crane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Crane, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Crane, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Crane works at
Locations
-
1
Provision Physical Therapy1400 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 340, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 888-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crane?
Dr. Crane has been a gift to our family. My mother in law was having some memory issues and the entire staff has been caring and responsive and very thorough. From the first visit when we sat through the diagnostic phase to and unexpected phone call today with happy news, we have felt care for and supported at every turn. I would not trust memory care to anyone else.
About Dr. Monica Crane, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982713053
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Yale University
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crane accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crane works at
Dr. Crane has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.