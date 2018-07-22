Dr. Monica Christmas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christmas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Christmas, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Christmas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Christmas works at
Locations
-
1
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (888) 824-0200
-
2
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 834-5626Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
University of Chicago Hospitals5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-5626Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christmas?
Wonderful! Personal and very caring!
About Dr. Monica Christmas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1780637827
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christmas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christmas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christmas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christmas works at
Dr. Christmas has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christmas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christmas speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Christmas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christmas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christmas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christmas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.