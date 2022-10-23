Overview

Dr. Monica Cepin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF BARCELONA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Cepin works at MONICA CEPIN, M.D. FAMILY PRACTICE in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.