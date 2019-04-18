Overview

Dr. Monica Cardenas-Gonzalez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anniston, AL. They completed their fellowship with HENRY FORD HOSPITAL



Dr. Cardenas-Gonzalez works at Anniston Medical Clinic PC in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.