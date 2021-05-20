Dr. Monica Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Locations
1
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology Dixie5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 899-6700
2
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6700
3
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome bedside manner. She answered all my questions and also went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable during and after surgery.
About Dr. Monica Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063417970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
