Dr. Monica Borkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Borkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Borkar works at
Locations
NorthShore Medical Group2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-1900
NorthShore Medical Group225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monica Borkar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1053353169
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borkar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borkar speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Borkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borkar.
