Dr. Monica Bhatia, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Monica Bhatia, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatia works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Monica Bhatia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659345486
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens National Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
