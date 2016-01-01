Dr. Monica Ata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Ata, DO
Overview
Dr. Monica Ata, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modern Family Vision906 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 464-2045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ata?
About Dr. Monica Ata, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1023305851
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ata works at
Dr. Ata has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.