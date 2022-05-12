Overview

Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Aszterbaum works at Doctors Of Women in Irvine, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.