Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monica Aszterbaum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Irvine Surgical Institute62 Corporate Park Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 559-1911
Memorialcare Saddleback Medical Center Laboratory24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 559-1911
Hoag Medical Foundations510 Superior Ave Ste 200B, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 559-1911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine Office4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 559-1911Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Aszterbaum is an excellent doctor I have been with her for 35 years and received excellent medical care. She is thorough, kind, and easy to talk too. She has a new office at 501 Superior, Ste 200B, Newport Beach (949) 763-3106 I will follow her anywhere :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
