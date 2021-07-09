Dr. Monica Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Arroyo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-1292Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo?
Dr. Arroyo has been an advocate for my son since his birth. His birth injury would still be a mystery without her expertise. She is the most sincere and personable doctor I have ever know. She responds to emails and phone calls extremely fast and is willing to listen at all times! I have the utmost trust in Dr. Arroyo with my son's health and her ability to treat him with the best care.
About Dr. Monica Arroyo, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497016901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.