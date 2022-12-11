Overview

Dr. Monica Altman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Central University Of Ecuador and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Altman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.