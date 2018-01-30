Dr. Aloman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monica Aloman, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Aloman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Aloman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
- 2 761 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3002
- 3 757 45th St Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aloman?
Dr Aloman really knows her stuff. She listens to her patients and she is very thorough. I have and will recommended several friends to her and they all love her.
About Dr. Monica Aloman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1134236789
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aloman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aloman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aloman works at
Dr. Aloman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aloman speaks Romanian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.