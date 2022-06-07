Overview

Dr. Monib Zirvi, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Zirvi works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ and Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.