Dr. Monib Zirvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zirvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monib Zirvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monib Zirvi, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Zirvi works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8668
-
3
Summit Medical Group34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zirvi?
I have been going to Dr. Zirvi for years for a skin check every 6 months. He seems to do a thorough check and I never have any issues with my visits. However, twice I have tried to call the office for an urgent visit on two separate occasions and they could not accommodate me at all. You have to go through central scheduling and they don't even let you speak to someone from the office. They just tell you the next appointment, which is usually a few months out. No fault of the doctor, but due to this, I will consider changing dermatologist.
About Dr. Monib Zirvi, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457307464
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zirvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zirvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zirvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zirvi works at
Dr. Zirvi has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zirvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zirvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zirvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zirvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zirvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.