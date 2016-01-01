Dr. Monet Ducksworth, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducksworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monet Ducksworth, DMD
Overview
Dr. Monet Ducksworth, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hattiesburg, MS.
Dr. Ducksworth works at
Locations
-
1
Turtle Creek Dental Care6032 U S Highway 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (601) 374-7665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monet Ducksworth, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1669753927
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducksworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducksworth accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ducksworth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ducksworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducksworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducksworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducksworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducksworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.