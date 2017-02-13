Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moneesha Sahgal, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.
Creekview Pediatrics3925 Johns Creek Ct Ste D, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 622-7742
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sahgal is one of the best pediatrician I have seen. She is the best. She responds very promptly and helpful during non business hours when needed.
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1548357080
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Pediatrics
- Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences
Dr. Sahgal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahgal speaks Gujarati.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.