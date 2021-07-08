See All Pediatric Urologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (12)
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Hanna works at MONEER K HANNA MD in Great Neck, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Yangsheng Acupuncture PC
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 303, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-6950
    Moneer K. Hanna M.d.
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypospadias
Chordee
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Hypospadias
Chordee
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epispadias Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Meritain Health
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr Hanna is one of the most knowledgeable and kind doctors. If you have a difficult or unusual complication he is the doctor you need. It's been many years and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. He truly is a saint.
    Jul 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD
    About Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 60 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French, German and Italian
    • 1215968540
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp Sick Chldn
    • Rgh
    • Kasr Elaini University Hospital
    • Cairo University School of Medicine
    • Cairo University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic, French, German and Italian.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

