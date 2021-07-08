Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Yangsheng Acupuncture PC935 Northern Blvd Ste 303, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-6950
Moneer K. Hanna M.d.101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hanna is one of the most knowledgeable and kind doctors. If you have a difficult or unusual complication he is the doctor you need. It's been many years and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. He truly is a saint.
About Dr. Moneer Hanna, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, German and Italian
- 1215968540
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Sick Chldn
- Rgh
- Kasr Elaini University Hospital
- Cairo University School of Medicine
- Cairo University
- Urology
