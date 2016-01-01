Overview

Dr. Mondira Sengupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Sengupta works at Rush Rheumatology - Polk St. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.