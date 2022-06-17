See All Neurologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Monali Patel, MD

Neurology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Monali Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Monali Patel in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 200A, San Diego, CA 92111 (858) 223-2173
    6645 Alvarado Rd # 415, San Diego, CA 92120 (619) 810-1241

  Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
    Jun 17, 2022
    I am a 70 year old female. I was referred to Dr. Patel for chronic headaches. I have had headaches for years and my Primary has prescribed flexeril, Propranolol, Imitrex and Norco. Nothing helped. My first visit was with Emily (PA). I was very impressed, she was knowledgeable and pleasant. She came up with a plan and I left with samples and Hope. They took care of everything and when there was any problems with Insurance or the Pharmacy, they took care of it immediately. It has now been 3 months and I might have a minor headache once a month. That is down from 3-4 a week. I was so lucky to have found Dr. Patel and her staff.
    About Dr. Monali Patel, MD

    Neurology
    15 years of experience
    English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    1326290339
    Education & Certifications

    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Dr. Monali Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

