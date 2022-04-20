Dr. Monali Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monali Misra, MD
Dr. Monali Misra, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Jeffrey H. Sherman MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 540E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 999-5677
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Just had my surgery and Dr. Misra made me feel comfortable from day I first met her to the day of surgery.
About Dr. Monali Misra, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1942530928
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- McMaster University
- McMaster Univ
- University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
- University of Saskatchewan
- General Surgery
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
