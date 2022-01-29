Dr. Mona Yezdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yezdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Yezdani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mona Yezdani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.
Ketlay Professional Plaza114 Sandhill Dr Ste 201, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a ureteroscopy to pulverize and remove a large kidney stone. It was an unpleasant procedure but had to be done. Dr Yezdani was smart, clear and easy to communicate with. She talked me through it and Im feeling so much better.
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831416510
- University of Pennsylvania
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Urology
Dr. Yezdani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yezdani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yezdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yezdani works at
Dr. Yezdani has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yezdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yezdani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yezdani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yezdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yezdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.