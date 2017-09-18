See All Gastroenterologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Mona Shay, DO

Gastroenterology
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mona Shay, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital.

Dr. Shay works at Affinity Clinical Gastro in Canton, OH with other offices in Orrville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Clinical Gastroenterology Inc.
    3722 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 479-9000
  2
    Aultman Orrville Hospital
    832 S Main St, Orrville, OH 44667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 684-4737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Orrville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Heartburn
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Heartburn
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Heartburn Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    
    
    
    About Dr. Mona Shay, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437175346
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Shay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shay has seen patients for Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

