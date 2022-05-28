See All Neurologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD

Neurology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Sazgar works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6203
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Tricore Reference Laboratories
    465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 116, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 913-4780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2022
    Most thorough neurologist I have been to since I started seeing neurologists 3 years ago. After receiving a seizure diagnosis and having several neurologists disagree on my diagnosis and cause of symptoms, I began a search for someone that specialized in seizures. I just had my first visit and am very confident Dr. Sazgar will find the root cause of my symptoms.
    Sharon — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1215909486
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med Sch; Chldrns Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Internship
    • Univ Of Alberta
    Medical Education
    • McMaster University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sazgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sazgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sazgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sazgar has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sazgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sazgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sazgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sazgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sazgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

