Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sazgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Sazgar works at
Locations
-
1
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6203Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Tricore Reference Laboratories465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 116, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 913-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sazgar?
Most thorough neurologist I have been to since I started seeing neurologists 3 years ago. After receiving a seizure diagnosis and having several neurologists disagree on my diagnosis and cause of symptoms, I began a search for someone that specialized in seizures. I just had my first visit and am very confident Dr. Sazgar will find the root cause of my symptoms.
About Dr. Mona Sazgar, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1215909486
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch; Chldrns Hospital
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Univ Of Alberta
- McMaster University
- University of Toronto
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sazgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sazgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sazgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sazgar works at
Dr. Sazgar has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sazgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sazgar speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sazgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sazgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sazgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sazgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.