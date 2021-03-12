Overview

Dr. Mona Sadek, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE



Dr. Sadek works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Electric Rd. in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.