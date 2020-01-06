Overview

Dr. Mona Sabra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut.



Dr. Sabra works at MEMORIAL INFECTIOUS DISEASE GROUP in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.