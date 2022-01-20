See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Mona Ramaney, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Mona Ramaney, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ramaney works at Ramaney and Hynes MDs Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ron P. Gallemore MD Phd Inc.
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 745, Torrance, CA 90503 (310) 540-4060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Breast Pain
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Hypertension
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Symptomatic Menopause
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2022
    The staff is extra nice and Dr. Ramaney is so smart and very friendly. She is genuine.
    Diana — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mona Ramaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1639183502
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Womens Hosp/Lac Usc Med Center
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Meth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Mumbai
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Mona Ramaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramaney works at Ramaney and Hynes MDs Inc in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ramaney’s profile.

    Dr. Ramaney has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

