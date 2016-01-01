Overview

Dr. Mona Pervil-Ulysse, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Pervil-Ulysse works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.