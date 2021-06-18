Overview

Dr. Mona Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.