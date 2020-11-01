See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, NH
Dr. Mona Nesrallah, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mona Nesrallah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nesrallah works at Lilac Women's Health in Rochester, NH with other offices in Altoona, WI and Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lilac Women's Health
    21 Whitehall Rd Ste 201, Rochester, NH 03867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 335-6988
  2. 2
    Frisbie Memorial Hospital
    11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 994-6434
  3. 3
    Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building
    3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-3870
  4. 4
    Holy Family Hospital
    70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-0151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frisbie Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Trichomoniasis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Mona Nesrallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073769535
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Nesrallah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nesrallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nesrallah has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and more.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesrallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    

