Dr. Mona Nesrallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Nesrallah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nesrallah works at
Locations
Lilac Women's Health21 Whitehall Rd Ste 201, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-6988
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 994-6434
Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Directions (715) 717-3870
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. "Mona" was warm, refreshingly funny and talkative. No clock watching. Every question I had was answered fully. Generally speaking, when a doc has one in for surgery, you're told to be there at a given time. Then you wait, wait, wait. Not she. When she said 7:30, she meant 7:30. This lady knows her stuff and was a real peach.
About Dr. Mona Nesrallah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073769535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
