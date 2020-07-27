Dr. Mona Nataprawira, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nataprawira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Nataprawira, DO
Overview
Dr. Mona Nataprawira, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.
Dr. Nataprawira works at
Locations
-
1
Noms Healthcare2500 W Strub Rd Ste 210, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 625-2841
-
2
Firelands Physician Group -port Clinton3960 East Harbor Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452 Directions (419) 625-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nataprawira?
Dr. Nataprawira is relaxed, confident and friendly. I was a little surprised at how thorough the exam was. If you go in for one thing, she might just be sure you are doing well overall too. She does not want to miss any chance to catch a medical need. Still - efficient in covering the bases. It’s fun to pronounce her name, but most people will just call her “Dr. Mona.”
About Dr. Mona Nataprawira, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528378965
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nataprawira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nataprawira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nataprawira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nataprawira works at
Dr. Nataprawira has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nataprawira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nataprawira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nataprawira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nataprawira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nataprawira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.