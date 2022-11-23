Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mislankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Mislankar works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Mason4834 Socialville Foster Rd Ste 20, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (234) 236-4026Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I haven't been to a dermatologist in at least 13 years, so I wanted a skin check and to talk skin care products. Dr. Mislankar was very personable, approachable, and made me feel very comfortable. She answered all of my questions, gave me some samples to try, and a prescription to try (with no pressure to fill it or not). I have already recommended her and will go back in the future!
About Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mislankar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mislankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mislankar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mislankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mislankar works at
Dr. Mislankar has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mislankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mislankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mislankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mislankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mislankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.