Dr. Mona Mislankar, MD is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Mislankar works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Mason in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.