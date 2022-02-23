Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mikhail works at
Locations
Complete Rx Services Inc.1840 Mayview Rd Ste 103, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Directions (724) 222-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mona is wonderful, kind and respectful. She listened to me when I saw her and treated me appropriately.
About Dr. Mona Mikhail, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mikhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhail has seen patients for Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mikhail speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.