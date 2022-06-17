Overview

Dr. Mona Merritt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.



Dr. Merritt works at Ascension Medical Center in Portage, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.