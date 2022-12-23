See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Mona Mehta, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mona Mehta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at AZ Integrated Neuro Spine and Pain in Sun City West, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Neurology and Spine
    14418 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700
  2. 2
    Jon A King MD Facs PC
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 23, 2022
    it was a great day when I met Dr. Mehta in the hospital. I really needed a neurologist. She really was insistent with getting a 2nd opinion for a specialist who was able to me. If I could give 10 stars, I would. I highly recommend her. I would not be here today without her and her cousin. My husband- She is very pleasant and to the point, very helpful, and would not be here today without her.
    Ruth Sattler — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Mona Mehta, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    12 years of experience
    English
    1184917700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

