Overview

Dr. Mona Malakouti is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. 

Dr. Malakouti works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
    5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Anemia
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sharon Jacoby — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Mona Malakouti

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1255715835
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malakouti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malakouti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malakouti works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Malakouti’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malakouti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malakouti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malakouti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malakouti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.