Dr. Malakouti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Malakouti
Overview
Dr. Mona Malakouti is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Dr. Malakouti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malakouti?
Very knowledgeable and straightforward. After 15 years of searching for answers to my condition I felt that my condition could be minimized based upon Dr. Malakouti's medical suggestions. So far, Dr.M's suggestions have come to fruition
About Dr. Mona Malakouti
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255715835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malakouti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malakouti works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malakouti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malakouti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malakouti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malakouti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.