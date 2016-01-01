See All Pediatricians in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Mona Iskander, MD

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Mona Iskander, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Iskander works at Mona Y Iskander MD in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mona Y Iskander MD
    4477 W 118th St Ste 301, Hawthorne, CA 90250 (310) 219-0647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centinela Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mona Iskander, MD

    Pediatrics
    51 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    White Meml Med Center
    White Memorial Med Center
    University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Dr. Mona Iskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskander works at Mona Y Iskander MD in Hawthorne, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iskander’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

