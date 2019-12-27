Overview

Dr. Mona Imam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Khartoum and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Imam works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.