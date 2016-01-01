Overview

Dr. Mallikarjunaiah Hirehally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weslaco, TX.



Dr. Hirehally works at Gregoris E. Nunez M.d. P.A. in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atrophic Vaginitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.