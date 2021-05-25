Dr. Mona Gupta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Gupta, DO
Dr. Mona Gupta, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Gupta Psychiatry8304 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613 Directions (919) 870-8409
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Gupta should be the standard and a model of how practitioners should be. She is kind and she actually listens to you. Her treatment is very collaborative, as in if you don’t feel a medication is working she is down to change based on your recommendation. I would recommend her to anyone and everyone who needs decent mental health care.
About Dr. Mona Gupta, DO
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gupta works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.