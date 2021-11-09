Dr. Mona Foad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Foad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Foad, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Foad works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Dermatology Center LLC7730 Montgomery Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foad?
I see Dr.Mona Foad at least once a year to check me for skin cancer because I had skin cancer removed before. She just recently removed some bumps under my eye's. I think she is a wonderful doctor and I would highly recommend her. If you do have to wait at all it is because she is highly sought after.I am willing to wait for the best. W.S.
About Dr. Mona Foad, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316011661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foad works at
Dr. Foad has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foad speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Foad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.