Dr. Mona Fakih, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Fakih, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Fakih works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 593-7630
-
2
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates25150 Ford Rd Ste 200, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 277-0400
-
3
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates16815 E Jefferson Ave # 210, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 277-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s such an amazing Person inside out. My favorite Doctor Mona Fakih
About Dr. Mona Fakih, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003013913
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Garden City Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wayne State Univerity
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
