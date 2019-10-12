See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mona Elkomos-Botros, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Frankford Hospital Torresdale|Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys

Dr. Elkomos-Botros works at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hopkins Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
    155 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 (718) 694-6756

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Coccygeal Pain
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Joint Drainage
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Trigger Point Injection
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2019
    Dr. Elkomos-Botros is a very kind and pleasant doctor. She always takes her time to evaluate me and never rushes the visit. She is knowledgeable and tries to offer the best treatment option.
    — Oct 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mona Elkomos-Botros, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English, Arabic
    • 1619062171
    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Frankford Hospital Torresdale|Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Elkomos-Botros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkomos-Botros is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Elkomos-Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkomos-Botros works at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elkomos-Botros's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkomos-Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkomos-Botros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkomos-Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkomos-Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

