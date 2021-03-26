Dr. Mona Durani, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Durani, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mona Durani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Merritt Island, FL.
Dr. Durani works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Dental of Merritt Island775 E Merritt Island Cswy Ste 220, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 379-5567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durani?
The best dentist I have ever had. Dr. Durani is an excellent dentist and is kind, gentle and honest. Could not be any better.
About Dr. Mona Durani, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1255823076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Durani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Durani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durani works at
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Durani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.