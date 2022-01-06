See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Mona Doshi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mona Doshi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mona Doshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hillsborough, NJ. 

Dr. Doshi works at Dr. Mona M Doshi MD in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aesha Jobanputra, MD
Dr. Aesha Jobanputra, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Alpeshkumar Bavishi, MD
Dr. Alpeshkumar Bavishi, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
Dr. Prashant Patel, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Mona M Doshi MD
    350 TRIANGLE RD, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-2992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Viral Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doshi?

    Jan 06, 2022
    We can trust Dr mona during tough situations like covid....my family with 4 year old recover from covid with her treatment...office is little messy,waiting time is more because of high load of patients. I would recommend her.
    — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mona Doshi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mona Doshi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doshi to family and friends

    Dr. Doshi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doshi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mona Doshi, MD.

    About Dr. Mona Doshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598064537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mona Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doshi works at Dr. Mona M Doshi MD in Hillsborough, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Doshi’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mona Doshi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.