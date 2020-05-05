Dr. Mona Clor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mona Clor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mona Clor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Dr. Clor works at
Locations
MDLIVE Headquarters3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354Monday11:00am - 5:30pmTuesday11:00am - 5:30pmWednesday11:00am - 5:30pmThursday11:00am - 5:30pmFriday11:00am - 5:30pm
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clor examined me and asked me some questions about my reason for coming. She was able to quickly diagnose my issue and explained what it was as well as sent me some information about it. Within minutes I received a notification that my pharmacy had received the prescription sent by Dr Clor. She was knowledgeable and pleasant to speak with. I would see her again in the future.
About Dr. Mona Clor, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1932182003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clor speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.