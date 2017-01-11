Overview

Dr. Mona Castle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Castle works at Oxford Medical Clinic in Oxford, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.