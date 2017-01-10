Dr. Boulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona Boulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Mona Boulos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Boulos works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Health Ctr1506 S Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 730-4950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring and professional
About Dr. Mona Boulos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1669466579
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulos works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.